Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO subscribed 3.07 times

The offer received bids for 19.25 crore shares as against 6.27 crore shares on offer.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart received bids for 19,25,66,944 shares as against 6,27,61,403 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 18 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 201 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 74 equity shares and multiples thereof

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 500 crore by M. Kiran Kumar Jain.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 34.5 crore for capital expenditure towards fit-outs, including furniture and fixtures, equipment, IT hardware and software, Rs 998.6 crore for inventory costs for setting up new stores, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Lalithaa Jewellery on Friday , 14 August 2026, raised Rs 508.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.52 crore shares at Rs 201 each to 22 anchor investors.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is a jewellery retailer operating under the brand name, Lalithaa, offering a diverse range of gold jewellery, silver jewellery, and diamond jewellery across styles, designed to cater to regional preferences of the southern Indian jewellery markets.

Gold jewellery remains the companys key revenue driver, contributing 92.33% of revenue in FY26, followed by silver jewellery and articles at 6.63%, while other products contributed the remaining 1.04%.

The company operates some of the largest jewellery stores in India, including a 1 lakh sq. ft. store in Vijayawada, along with large-format stores in Somajiguda and Visakhapatnam. Of its 61 stores, 51 stores had an area of more than 5,000 sq. ft., including 39 stores in Tier II and Tier III cities.

As of March 31, 2026, it operated 61 stores across 51 cities in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, covering a total operational area of 6.5 lakh sq. ft.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,009.82 crore and sales of Rs 25,023.93 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News