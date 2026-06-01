Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 1322.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 57.23 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 1322.73% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.29% to Rs 11.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 237.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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