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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 14275.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 14275.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 14275.00% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.6741.19 8 OPM %17.6215.54 -PBDT21.281.06 1908 PBT20.720.12 17167 NP17.250.12 14275

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST