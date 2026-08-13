Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 14275.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 14275.00% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.6741.1917.6215.5421.281.0620.720.1217.250.12

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