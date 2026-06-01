Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 143400.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 65.39% to Rs 17.86 croreNet profit of Lancor Holdings rose 143400.00% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.39% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 766.17% to Rs 40.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.01% to Rs 131.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.8651.61 -65 131.29190.30 -31 OPM %-79.4513.82 -0.5616.63 - PBDT50.531.55 3160 50.3813.25 280 PBT49.600.42 11710 46.7910.20 359 NP43.050.03 143400 40.454.67 766
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST