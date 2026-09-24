Landmark Cars announces strategic partnership with OLX India

Landmark Cars and OLX India, part of CarTrade Tech, today announced a strategic partnership to create an integrated phygital (physical + digital) pre-owned car buying and selling experience for Indian consumers.

Under the terms of the partnership, Landmark will integrate its network of over 140 vehicle retail and service touchpoints across 12 states, having served over 500,000 customers since inception with OLX India's online automotive platform, which has more than 23 million consumers buying or selling used cars annually.

The alliance is designed to address one of the most persistent pain points in India's pre-owned car market: the trust deficit between digital convenience and physical assurance. The platform aims to offer customers a single journey spanning online discovery, in-person inspection and test drives, financing, registration transfer, and post-sale servicing and warranty support.

The partnership will be rolled out in phases, beginning with select key cities and expanding Pan-India upon achieving the requisite performance metrics. Under the arrangement, OLX India will lead the end-to-end online customer experience, including customer discovery and digital engagement, while leveraging its proprietary VAYA AI for pricing intelligence, buyer-seller matchmaking, car condition intelligence and market insights. Landmark outlets will operate as physical Experience Centres for vehicle inspection & handover, with vehicles acquired and sold on a revenue sharing basis, and under a co-branded proposition, supported by quality certification and after-sales service offerings.