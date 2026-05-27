Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 958.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 1278.52 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars rose 958.45% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 1278.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1091.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.21% to Rs 37.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 4896.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4025.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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