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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars discontinues Volkswagen Delhi NCR business

Landmark Cars discontinues Volkswagen Delhi NCR business

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

To continue Volkswagen operations in the State of Gujarat

Landmark Cars will cease to operate its Volkswagen Delhi NCR business w.e.f. 31 March 2026. This dealership consisted of one showroom and one workshop. The company has objectively taken this decision to reduce its losses arising from non-performing operations. This move is in line with the company's strategy to rationalize costs, while continuing to focus on improving operational efficiency and profitability.

The Company will continue to run Volkswagen operations in the State of Gujarat, which contributes positively to its business.

Given that the locations in Delhi NCR have been in existence for multiple years, the assets have already been depreciated. As a result, minimal financial impact is expected in the books.

 

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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