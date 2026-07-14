Landmark Cars soars after revenue climbs 22% YoY in Q1

Landmark Cars surged 13.70% to Rs 480.95 after the company's total revenue from operations jumped 22.47% to Rs 1,733 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,415 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by solid growth in both the vehicle sales and after-sales segments.

Revenue from vehicle sales, including agency sales and pre-owned vehicle sales, increased 24.15% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore during the quarter. Revenue from after-sales service, spare parts and other businesses grew 14.04% YoY to Rs 268 crore.

The company said deliveries of several key models commenced during the June quarter, including the Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor and the new Renault Duster. Looking ahead, Landmark Cars expects further momentum from upcoming launches by Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Kia, which are anticipated to support healthy sales growth in the coming quarters.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motors. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged more than tenfold to Rs 15.03 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.2% YoY to Rs 1,278.52 crore in Q4 FY26.

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