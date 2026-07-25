Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars to open its 2nd sales outlet for JSW MG Motors in Ahmedabad

Landmark Cars to open its 2nd sales outlet for JSW MG Motors in Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Landmark Cars has received a letter of intent from JSW MG Motor India (MGI) to open a new MG Experia showroom in Vastral, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars. This will be Landmark's 17th MG Motor Outlet and would entail Sales of MG Cars.

This would be the company's 2nd sales outlet for JSW MG Motors in Ahmedabad and the 17th outlet overall. MG Motos is a leading player in the new energy vehicle segment with multiple new launches planned. In the last couple of years, MG has become a meaningful part of Landmark's portfolio, and this addition will help in strengthening Landmark's partnership with JSW MG Motor India.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dodla Dairy board approves acquisition of 2% stake in Sid Farm

Dodla Dairy board approves acquisition of 2% stake in Sid Farm

REC Q1 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 4,193 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 4.25/sh

REC Q1 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 4,193 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 4.25/sh

NTPC Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 6,721 crore; revenue rises 8%

NTPC Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 6,721 crore; revenue rises 8%

MosChip Tech Q1 PAT slumps 78% YoY to Rs 2 crore; revenue declines 14%

MosChip Tech Q1 PAT slumps 78% YoY to Rs 2 crore; revenue declines 14%

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance