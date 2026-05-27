Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Landmark Property Development Company reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 528.21% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.760 0 7.351.17 528 OPM %25.000 -15.78-354.70 - PBDT1.680.01 16700 1.98-3.56 LP PBT1.680.01 16700 1.98-3.56 LP NP1.28-0.04 LP 1.49-3.72 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaiser Corporation standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaiser Corporation standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Disha Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Disha Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table