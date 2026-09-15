Large currency speculators further increase net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly add to net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 58836 contracts in the data reported through September 08 2026. This was a weekly increase of 9261 net short contracts.

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