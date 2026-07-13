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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 87903 contracts in the data reported through July 07 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 14,244 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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