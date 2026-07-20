Monday, July 20, 2026 | 03:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 71253 contracts in the data reported through July 14 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 16650 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ultratech Cement gains after Q1 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 2,599 cr

Ultratech Cement gains after Q1 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 2,599 cr

Swaraj Engines Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Swaraj Engines Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banks need to empower Internal Ombudsmen, says RBI Deputy Governor

Banks need to empower Internal Ombudsmen, says RBI Deputy Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Parliament MarchUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsUS Green Card Bond