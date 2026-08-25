Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceAnnu Project IPOHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesH-1B Visa Fee HikeDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 54573 contracts in the data reported through August 18 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 1648 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Entero Healthcare jumps after Prashant Jain's 3P Investment picks 2.5% stake

Entero Healthcare jumps after Prashant Jain's 3P Investment picks 2.5% stake

Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO wraps up with 184.07 times subscription

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO wraps up with 184.07 times subscription

Hindustan Copper drops after govt launches 6% stake via OFS

Hindustan Copper drops after govt launches 6% stake via OFS

INR edges lower amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty that is keeping oil prices elevated

INR edges lower amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty that is keeping oil prices elevated

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST