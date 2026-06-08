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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 52218 contracts in the data reported through June 2, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 9180 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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