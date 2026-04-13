Large currency speculators in Pound futures market increase net short position

Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 56354 contracts in the data reported through April 07, 2026. This was a weekly increase of 3689 net short contracts.