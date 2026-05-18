Large currency speculators in Pound futures market reduce net short position to 3-month low
Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market to a three month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 43059 contracts in the data reported through May 12, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 20849 net short contracts.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST