Monday, May 18, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators in Pound futures market reduce net short position to 3-month low

Large currency speculators in Pound futures market reduce net short position to 3-month low

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market to a three month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 43059 contracts in the data reported through May 12, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 20849 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end marginally lower; Nifty settles near 23,600 level

Benchmarks end marginally lower; Nifty settles near 23,600 level

Japanese stocks fall for third straight day amid Middle East tensions

Japanese stocks fall for third straight day amid Middle East tensions

China stocks slip as weak economic data fuels slowdown concerns

China stocks slip as weak economic data fuels slowdown concerns

Strides Pharma Q4 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 127 crore

Strides Pharma Q4 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 127 crore

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals resumes production at Haridwar sites

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals resumes production at Haridwar sites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance