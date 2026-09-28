Large currency speculators sharply added net short position in Pound futures market
Large currency speculators sharply increased net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 82568 contracts in the data reported through September 22 2026. This was a weekly rise of 23853 net short contracts.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST