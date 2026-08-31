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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators sharply reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators sharply reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 44524 contracts in the data reported through August 25 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 10049 net short contracts.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST