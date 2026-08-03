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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly increased net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64814 contracts in the data reported through July 28 2026. This was a weekly increase of 9253 net short contracts.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST