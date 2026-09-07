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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly add to net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 49575 contracts in the data reported through September 01 2026. This was a weekly increase of 5051 net short contracts.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:52 PM IST