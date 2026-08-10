Large currency speculators slightly reduce net short position in Pound futures market
Large currency speculators slightly decreased net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 57814 contracts in the data reported through August 04 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 7000 net short contracts.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 3:50 PM IST