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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators slightly reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly decreased net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 56221 contracts in the data reported through August 11 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 1593 net short contracts.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 6:16 PM IST