Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators slightly reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 102147 contracts in the data reported through June 30 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 3572 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKusumgar IPO DetailsTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSWBJEE 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance