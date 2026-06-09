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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 237.50% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 237.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.84% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.540.16 238 1.230.76 62 OPM %44.44-75.00 -35.775.26 - PBDT0.01-0.09 LP -0.120.08 PL PBT0.01-0.09 LP -0.120.08 PL NP0.01-0.11 LP -0.090.06 PL

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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