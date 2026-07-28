Larsen & Toubro announces change in senior management
Larsen & Toubro announced that V. Sukumar Hebbar, Senior Vice President & IC Head - Transportation Infrastructure IC, has resigned from the services of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours on 27 July 2026 and has accordingly ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company from the said date.
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST