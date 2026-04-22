Larsen & Toubro arm signs green ammonia supply deal with ITOCHU Corporation

Larsen & Toubro announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEGL) has entered into a long-term partnership with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation for the supply of green ammonia.

Under the agreement, LTEGL will supply 300,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia on a captive, long-term take-or-pay basis from its proposed production facility at Kandla, Gujarat.

The agreement was signed in Tokyo by senior executives from both companies, in the presence of top leadership from Larsen & Toubro and ITOCHU Corporation. The deal builds on a Joint Development Agreement signed in July 2025, marking a shift from collaboration to securing long-term offtake.

ITOCHU Corporation will use green ammonia supplied from Kandla to expand its green bunkering operations as part of its global green ammonia ecosystem strategy across key maritime trade routes. Singapore, a major marine fuel hub, is emerging as a key centre for ammonia bunkering. The initiative marks a step toward decarbonising the maritime sector and supporting wider adoption of low-carbon fuels in shipping.

The company said the agreement reinforces LTEGLs strategy to scale its green hydrogen and derivatives platform, positioning Kandla as a key export hub for low-carbon fuels. It also aligns with Indias National Green Hydrogen Mission, supporting the countrys goal of becoming a leading exporter of green energy derivatives.

Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director & president L&T, said, The agreement with ITOCHU is a significant step in translating L&Ts clean energy ambitions into large-scale, bankable projects. By securing long-term demand through a reputed global partner like ITOCHU, we are strengthening the commercial foundation of our green ammonia platform while contributing meaningfully to global decarbonisation."

Hiroyuki Tsubai, executive vice president, member of the board and president of the Machinery Company, ITOCHU Corporation, said, Establishing a reliable and scalable supply of green ammonia is critical to accelerating its adoption as marine fuel. Our partnership with LTEGL provides a strong and credible supply base, enabling us to expand our bunkering business and support the shipping industrys transition towards low-carbon operations."

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro slipped 1.25% to Rs 4,024.90 on the BSE.