Larsen & Toubro bags coal-to-ammonia nitrate project in Odisha

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has won a large order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), for a Coal-to-Ammonia-Nitrate project in Odisha. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The order encompasses the development of the Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate Plant, to be executed on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis (LSTK Package-4) with single-point responsibility. Once operational, the facility will enable the conversion of coal into ammonium nitrate with a planned production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, supporting the growing requirements of India's mining, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The scope of work includes process licensing, basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction, encompassing mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning, sustained load and performance guarantee test runs, overall project management and final handover of the plant and its facilities.

This order underscores BCGCL's confidence in L&T's proven capabilities, particularly in executing complex, technology-intensive projects under challenging conditions, while maintaining highest standards of safety, quality and execution excellence.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030. This mission aims to convert high-ash domestic coal into value-added products such as ammonium nitrate, methanol, ammonia, Synthetic Natural Gas and fertilisers, thereby reducing import dependence and strengthening India's industrial self-reliance.