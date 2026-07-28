Larsen & Toubro clocks 14% YoY growth in Q1 PAT to Rs 4,123 crore

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The Infrastructure & Utilities Segment recorded customer revenues of ₹ 21,858 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, registering a YoY decline of 3%. The subdued performance was largely attributed to execution challenges in the water & effluent treatment business.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the customer revenues of the Energy Conventional segment stood at Rs 14,239 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 14% on improved execution in the hydrocarbon business as well as the carbonlite solutions business.

The Energy Green segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 5,607 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, registering a YoY decline of 11%, largely due to supply chain disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict in the solar business.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, customer revenues of the Manufacturing & Products segment were Rs 4,486 crore, registering a YoY growth of 9%, driven by improved execution progress in precision engineering & systems, construction equipment & mining machinery and rubber processing machinery businesses.

The Technology, Platforms & Services segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 14,627 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, registering a YoY growth of 15%, driven by continued engagement across the IT&TS sector.

The Financial Services segment recorded income from operations at ₹ 5,042 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026, registering YoY growth of 27%, primarily driven by focused and higher disbursements in the retail business.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, customer revenues of the realty segment were Rs 1,009 crore, registering a growth of more than 100% on YoY basis, driven by higher handover of residential apartments.

Lastly, the Development Projects segment has recorded customer revenues of Rs 1,074 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

International revenues stood at Rs 34,393 crore in Q1 FY27, contributing 51% of the companys total revenues.

EBITDA fell by 3% YoY to Rs 6,116 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 90 basis points YoY to 9.0% in the June'26 quarter.

The company secured orders worth Rs 108,014 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as residential & commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, ferrous metals, offshore wind and the heavy engineering businesses.

The value of the international orders was Rs 60,702 crore, contributing 56% to the total order inflow in the June'26 quarter.

The Groups consolidated order book as on June 30, 2026, was at Rs 778,954 crore, reflecting a 5% growth over March 2026 quarter. International orders constituted 52% of the overall order book.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, said: The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

The company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows. The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience.

During the quarter, we successfully concluded the sale of Nabha Power Limited, consistent with our stated strategy of exiting the concessions portfolio. Further, we have signed the share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), a Government of Telangana Enterprise, to divest 100% of our stake in Hyderabad Metro SPV.

With a well-diversified portfolio spanning sectors and geographies, we remain confident of maintaining growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities."

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

The scrip rose 0.75% to end at Rs 3832.75 on the BSE today.

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