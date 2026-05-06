Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 82762.16 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 3.12% to Rs 5325.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5497.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 82762.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74392.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.96% to Rs 16083.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15037.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 285874.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255734.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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