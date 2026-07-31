Larsen & Toubro inks 6-year EPC agreement with Petroleum Development Oman
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction Framework Agreement with Oman's leading oil and gas company, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two organisations.
Going by the agreement, L&T has been selected as one of four EPC contractors to participate in PDO's upcoming front-end engineering design and EPC projects over the agreement period. L&T will bring in its integrated engineering and execution capability, global expertise and innovation to support PDO's future project requirements.
L&T remains committed to supporting In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman through opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers, and the continued development of local capabilities.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:31 PM IST