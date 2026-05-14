Larsen & Toubro partners with France-based Exail

To provide Indian Navy with state-of-the-art Unmanned MCM Suit

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered a strategic collaboration with France-based Exail to deliver an advanced Unmanned Mine Counter-Measure (MCM) Suite for the Indian Navy's Mine Counter Measure Vessels (MCMVs) programme.

L&T and Exail will together provide the Indian Navy with a state-of-the-art Unmanned MCM Suit, incorporating autonomous and remotely operated systems designed to detect, classify, identify and neutralise naval mines in a safe, stand-off manner.

L&T, as the prime contractor, will offer the Unmanned MCM Suite to all shipyards participating in Indian Navy's upcoming programme for 12 Mine Counter Measure Vessels. Exail will serve as the technology partner.

The partnership will enable the delivery of Exail's globally proven MCM technologies, already in operation with several navies worldwide and validated through extensive real-world deployments. The collaboration represents a major step towards strengthening India's mine countermeasure capabilities, enhancing maritime security and reinforcing Indo-French defence cooperation, while building a robust and self-reliant naval defence manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Commenting on the development, Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head -Precision Engineering & Systems, L&T, said: This partnership brings together L&T, with its extensive defence products legacy and maritime capabilities, and Exail, a global leader in unmanned maritime systems and mine warfare technologies. Exail contributes decades of proven operational expertise, while L&T leverages its strengths in defence engineering, indigenous manufacturing, complex system integration and lifecycle support.