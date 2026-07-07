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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro receives issuer rating of 'Baa1; Stable' from Moody's

Larsen & Toubro receives issuer rating of 'Baa1; Stable' from Moody's

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a 'Baa1' long term issuer rating with a 'Stable' outlook from Moody's Ratings, reinforcing the Group's robust credit profile and financial resilience.

The 'Baa1' rating signifies a quality investment-grade credit profile, reflecting strong capacity to meet financial commitments and a low level of credit risk. It also underscores L&T's prudent financial management and consistent operational performance.

The 'Stable' outlook reflects expectations that L&T and its core international subsidiaries will maintain strict fiscal discipline, comfortable leverage levels and healthy operating margins as high-margin engineering services and large-scale EPC projects in West Asia continue to scale.

 

Notably, this premium rating stands two notches above India's sovereign rating of 'Baa3', positioning L&T among an exclusive group of Indian multinational corporates evaluated stronger than the country's sovereign rating.

Moody's, the global ratings major, has also assigned a matching 'Baa1' rating to L&T Hydrocarbon Saudi Company (a subsidiary of L&T), reflecting the business vertical's tight operational integration with the parent Company and the strategic importance of Larsen & Toubro's West Asia operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

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