Larsen & Toubro's B&F vertical bags significant orders

Larsen & Toubro announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical has secured multiple orders in India, reinforcing its position in the construction and infrastructure space.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The company has secured a major order from Oberoi Realty for the construction of seven high-rise residential towers in Gurugram, NCR. The scope includes RCC shell and core construction, along with earthworks and piling, to be completed within stringent timelines.

In addition, L&T has won an order from a reputed international client to construct a proving ground facility in Haryana. The project is aimed at strengthening testing infrastructure for technologically advanced vehicles. The scope also includes finishing works and external development associated with the facility.

The company said Larsen & Toubros Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical has strong domain knowledge, proven expertise, and extensive experience in delivering EPC solutions across a wide range of segments, including hospitals, public spaces, airports, data centres, residential and commercial buildings, and factories. These also span specialised facilities such as automobile plants, proving tracks, new energy installations like solar and battery storage plants, as well as paint, chemical, glass, and food processing units, along with other complex industrial structures.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.56% to Rs 4,044.85 on the BSE.