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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures domestic orders under its B&F segment

Larsen & Toubro secures domestic orders under its B&F segment

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

It has secured an order from Oberoi Realty for the construction of seven high-rise residential towers in Gurugram, NCR. The scope includes RCC shell and core construction, as well as earthworks and piling, all to be executed within stringent timelines.

The business vertical has also secured an order for construction of Proving Ground from a reputed international company in Haryana. The facility will boost testing infrastructure for vehicles embedded with latest technology. Besides the Proving Ground, the scope includes finishing works and external development relevant to the facility.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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