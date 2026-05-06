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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

From JSW Steel

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector awarded by JSW Steel. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T and JSW Steel share a deep-rooted association built over more than three decades of collaboration in executing complex metallurgical projects. This enduring partnership has consistently contributed to strengthening India's steel production capabilities through scale, technology and operational excellence.

As part of its strategic growth roadmap, JSW Steel is progressing towards expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 MTPA to over 50 MTPA by 2031. In line with this vision, L&T's M&M vertical has been entrusted with comprehensive engineering, procurement and installation of critical process facilities, including Blast Furnaces and Steel Melt Shops, across multiple brownfield/greenfield expansions, mainly at JSW sites in Ballari (Karnataka) and Paradip (Odisha).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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