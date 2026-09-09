Larsen & Toubro secures 'large' offshore contract from ONGC

Larsen & Toubro said that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured a 'large' offshore order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the additional development of Ratna-I (ADR I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at enhancing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC's offshore assets in the region.

LTEH Offshore is a leading provider of integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. Supported by robust in-house engineering capabilities, world-class fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has successfully delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water developments across global markets.

Over the past four decades, LTEH Offshore has executed a wide range of projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, as well as decommissioning assignments.

As per the company's internal classification, the value of this 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice president & head L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said: The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets.

These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution.

Drawing on our extensive offshore EPCIC experience, we look forward to delivering these developments safely and efficiently, while supporting ONGCs long-term production objectives.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

The company had reported a 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 3973.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News