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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its metals and mineral vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its metals and mineral vertical

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The Metals & Minerals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured multiple orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies, reinforcing its leadership in delivering world-class engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the metals and minerals value chain. According the company's project classification, the value of these orders ranges between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

The first order is from a public sector company, India's largest iron ore producer. As part of its expansion programme to achieve 100 MTPA of iron ore production capacity by 2030, the company has awarded L&T Package #BE-01C of the 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.

 

The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.

The second order is from another public sector Navratna company, which has undertaken the expansion of Steel Plant in West Bengal, from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. L&T has secured various Design & Build and Balance of Plant packages for this.

L&T also continues its long-standing association with a major private sector metals producer, having secured an EPC order for a Zinc Processing Plant. The scope comprises design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and associated site services, reaffirming L&T's expertise in delivering complex non-ferrous metallurgical projects.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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