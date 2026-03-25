Larsen & Toubro wins water management project for South-East Guwahati

The Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won a significant design-build-operate order from Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board in Assam, for a water management project. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

This 24 water management project has been conceived to deliver safe and continuous water supply to the households in South-East Guwahati. It will improve the reliability of the city's water system.

The scope includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing and commissioning of barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping station, distribution network with household service connections.

A fully integrated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and performance management, along with operation & maintenance for five years, are also in L&T's scope.

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