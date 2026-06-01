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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.13 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 25.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.1339.14 PL 25.14142.45 -82 OPM %1623.088.71 --29.284.39 - PBDT-2.205.69 PL -7.558.58 PL PBT-3.511.79 PL -13.57-3.72 -265 NP-4.16-14.29 71 -34.09-14.76 -131

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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