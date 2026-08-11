Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laser Power & Infra consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Laser Power & Infra consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 521.55 crore

Net profit of Laser Power & Infra declined 58.10% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 521.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales521.55454.14 15 OPM %12.6211.54 -PBDT35.9128.76 25 PBT28.1722.21 27 NP20.7349.47 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2026 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2026 quarter

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST