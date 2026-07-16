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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laser Power & Infra gains on market debut

Laser Power & Infra gains on market debut

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Shares of Laser Power & Infra were currently trading at Rs 263.20 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 214.

The stock debuted at Rs 269, marking a premium of 25.7% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 269 and a low of Rs 250. On the BSE, over 54.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Laser Power & Infra was subscribed 38.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and closed on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share.

 

The issue comprised both an offer for sale and a fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth an aggregate of Rs 200 crore and Rs 542 crore, respectively. The entire portion of the offer for sale is by promoters, i.e., Deepak Goel (Rs 112.5 crore), Rakhi Goel (Rs 25 crore), and Devesh Goel (Rs 62.5 crore).

Of the net proceeds, the company proposed to utilize Rs 490 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and balance towards general corporate purposes.

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Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power and control cables, conductors, and specialty electrical products, along with providing EPC solutions for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and has executed power infrastructure projects across India and overseas. It serves government utilities, Indian Railways, discoms, and private EPC players, with a strong presence in East India. As of March 31, 2026, its order book stood at Rs 3,243.4 crore, spanning both manufacturing and EPC businesses. Its outstanding borrowings end of 17 June 2026 stood at Rs 935.67 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Laser Power & Infra, on 08 July 2026, raised Rs 222.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.04 crore shares at Rs 214 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.59 crore and sales of Rs 2,326.10 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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