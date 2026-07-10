Laser Power & Infra IPO subscribed 1.00 times.

The offer received bids for 2.55 crore shares as against 2.55 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Laser Power & Infra received bids for 2,55,12,130 shares as against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (10 July 2026). The issue was subscribed to 1.00 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and it will close on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both an offer for sale and a fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth an aggregate of Rs 200 crore and Rs 542 crore, respectively. The entire portion of the offer for sale is by promoters, i.e., Deepak Goel (Rs 112.5 crore), Rakhi Goel (Rs 25 crore), and Devesh Goel (Rs 62.5 crore).

Of the net proceeds, the company proposed to utilize Rs 490 crore towards repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Outstanding borrowings at the end of 17 June 2026 stood at Rs 935.67 crore.

Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power and control cables, conductors, and specialty electrical products, along with providing EPC solutions for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and has executed power infrastructure projects across India and overseas. It serves government utilities, Indian Railways, discoms, and private EPC players, with a strong presence in East India. As of March 31, 2026, its order book stood at Rs 3,243.4 crore, spanning both manufacturing and EPC businesses.

Ahead of the IPO, Laser Power & Infra on Wednesday, 09 July 2026, raised Rs 222.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.04 crore shares at Rs 214 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.59 crore and sales of Rs 2,326.10 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News