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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 30.60% to Rs 191.45 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 45.86% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.60% to Rs 191.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 11.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 573.08% to Rs 2592.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales191.45275.85 -31 2592.42385.16 573 OPM %0.91-0.01 -0.571.99 - PBDT5.256.91 -24 22.4123.85 -6 PBT4.546.57 -31 20.2023.05 -12 NP2.684.95 -46 11.9615.44 -23

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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