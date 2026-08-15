Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 66.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.83% to Rs 386.59 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 66.09% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.83% to Rs 386.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.386.591240.310.500.612.688.812.248.321.584.66

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