Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 288.62 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics declined 1.37% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 288.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.74% to Rs 198.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 1060.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

288.62232.181060.19847.8423.4023.6522.2823.0881.1971.33302.11258.0570.7262.26261.16228.7452.7553.48198.12174.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News