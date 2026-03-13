Friday, March 13, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs drops after reports of sharp fall in February export revenue

Laurus Labs drops after reports of sharp fall in February export revenue

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Laurus Labs fell 5.65% to Rs 986.75 after reports indicated a sharp drop in the company's export revenue during February 2026.

According to media reports, the pharmaceutical companys export revenue declined 47% to about $36 million in February, reflecting a significant slowdown in overseas sales.

Laurus Labs is a research-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It holds a leadership position in developing and manufacturing select Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) across anti-retroviral, oncology, cardiovascular, and gastro therapeutics.

On a consolidated basis, Laurus Labs net profit rose 172.65% to Rs 251.66 crore while net sales rose 25.67% to Rs 1778.29 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ramky Infra jumps on securing MIDC high-tech pharma park project in Maharashtra

Ramky Infra jumps on securing MIDC high-tech pharma park project in Maharashtra

ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan

ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan

Nifty slides below 23,350 mark; metal shares drop

Nifty slides below 23,350 mark; metal shares drop

Aurionpro Solutions bags its first order in data centre segment

Aurionpro Solutions bags its first order in data centre segment

Zydus Life receives USFDA nod for Cevimeline 30 mg capsules

Zydus Life receives USFDA nod for Cevimeline 30 mg capsules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance