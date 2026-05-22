Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 72.18 croreNet profit of Laxmi Dental rose 135.51% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.78% to Rs 28.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 271.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.1860.42 19 271.50236.56 15 OPM %18.7015.77 -15.9917.70 - PBDT15.529.90 57 50.5839.82 27 PBT11.145.60 99 34.7124.80 40 NP10.084.28 136 28.9831.77 -9
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:18 AM IST