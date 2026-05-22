Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 72.18 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 135.51% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.78% to Rs 28.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 271.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

72.1860.42271.50236.5618.7015.7715.9917.7015.529.9050.5839.8211.145.6034.7124.8010.084.2828.9831.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News