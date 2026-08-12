Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 72.99 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 22.77% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 72.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.9964.3219.6718.5216.3613.1712.049.6010.308.39

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