Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 46.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 37.44 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 46.82% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.4428.6412.0518.091.702.971.662.921.172.20

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